Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 983 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

O stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. 8,371,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,405,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

