Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 55 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after buying an additional 915,091 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,733,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GD traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $210.65 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.24.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
