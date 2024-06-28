Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund accounts for 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 601,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 210,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MQY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,563. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

