Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Shares of 681 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $194.84. The stock had a trading volume of 550,589 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

