Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.77

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 952611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

