Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 5.6 %
Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Independence Contract Drilling
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
