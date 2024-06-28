Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 5.6 %

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.23. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $46.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Independence Contract Drilling

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 439,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

