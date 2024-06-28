IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, an increase of 489.6% from the May 31st total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 547,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IN8bio Stock Down 5.9 %

INAB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 341,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,098,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. IN8bio makes up approximately 2.1% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 12.81% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

Further Reading

