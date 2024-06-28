Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $393.39

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.39 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 388.50 ($4.93). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 388.50 ($4.93), with a volume of 1,427,267 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 393.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 389.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,610.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Impax Environmental Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Impax Environmental Markets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Surkovic purchased 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £5,993.88 ($7,603.55). In other Impax Environmental Markets news, insider Glen Suarez purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £29,550 ($37,485.73). Also, insider Elizabeth Surkovic acquired 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £5,993.88 ($7,603.55). 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Impax Environmental Markets

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.