IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 377.5% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 5.0 %

IMPACT Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,049. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan and the Capire Mineral District together covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

