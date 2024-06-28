IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 377.5% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Down 5.0 %
IMPACT Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,049. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IMPACT Silver
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.