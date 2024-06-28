iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 578,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 319,846 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.96.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

