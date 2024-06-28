ICON (ICX) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $157.00 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,717,473 coins and its circulating supply is 1,005,717,478 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,005,694,545.935965. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

