ICON (ICX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. ICON has a market cap of $163.00 million and $1.86 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,694,284 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,005,569,274.3272524. The last known price of ICON is 0.15423355 USD and is down -2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,873,158.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

