Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hypera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HYPMY remained flat at $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 6,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. Hypera has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.97 million for the quarter. Hypera had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 16.14%.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

