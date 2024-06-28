Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 204 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 199.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.71. 6,436,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,037. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

