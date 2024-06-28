Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,720,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,144. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.