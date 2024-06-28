Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BIV traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,150. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

