Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group lowered their price target on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $409.55.

Humana stock opened at $362.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.32. Humana has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

