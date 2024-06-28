Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns In-Line Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $44.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Hub Group by 100.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

