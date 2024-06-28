HSBC Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $90.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HSBC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

NIKE Stock Down 19.9 %

NKE stock traded down $18.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.46. 85,959,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890,534. NIKE has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in NIKE by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 44,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 62.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

