Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 522 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 3,586,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

