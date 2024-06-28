Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 1,349 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. 3,347,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

