Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. 8,152,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,046. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $394.64. The company has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.47, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.