Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 364.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 6,759.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.22. 12,577,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,299. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

