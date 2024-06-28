Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 10,431 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.05. 878,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,161. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.