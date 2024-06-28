Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 495 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pfizer by 97.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 183,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,346,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pfizer by 219.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,696 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.98. 32,007,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,899,391. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -467.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.