Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 323.3% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HNHPF traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 52,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,949. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment.
Read More
