HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.48.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.88% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

