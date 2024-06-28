HI One Day Volume Tops $179,052.07 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 28th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $179,052.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,201.55 or 1.00029051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00079013 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049669 USD and is up 2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $179,476.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

