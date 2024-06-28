HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded by Argus to Hold

Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

