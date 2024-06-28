Henry Schein, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.7 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.94. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $215,998,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 229.9% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 386,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 269,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.