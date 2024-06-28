Hennessy Advisors Inc. Takes $5.50 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 37.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,322,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,857. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.