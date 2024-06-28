Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.99. 470,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DRI. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

