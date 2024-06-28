Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,825,000. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in ONE Gas by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Get Our Latest Report on OGS

ONE Gas Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.