Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amgen by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $313.69. 2,081,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,389. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $218.44 and a one year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.35.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

