Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the first quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DTM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 379,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,441. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

