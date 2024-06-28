Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,700 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 121.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 746,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,014,000 after buying an additional 409,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $83.90. 1,688,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.