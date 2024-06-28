Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,831,411. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total value of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,021 shares of company stock valued at $80,655,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.