Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 74,400 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Carpenter Technology accounts for about 1.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $32,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,902,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRS stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $108.29. 291,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,074. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $112.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

View Our Latest Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.