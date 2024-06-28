Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.12 Million Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $277.82. 239,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

