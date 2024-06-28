Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,161,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.15. The stock had a trading volume of 133,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,086. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.79. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.