Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reliance during the first quarter worth $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.64. 467,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.