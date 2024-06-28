Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $41,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in United Airlines by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 600,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after purchasing an additional 412,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in United Airlines by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 412,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 382,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

United Airlines stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,645,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,716. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.