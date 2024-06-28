Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 83,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,218.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 300,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 277,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 43,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 498,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,574. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $794.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

