Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after buying an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after buying an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.93. 1,555,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,217. The company has a market cap of $409.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.