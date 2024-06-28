Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 20,443,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,712,324. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

