Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 23,700 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Terex worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after acquiring an additional 733,690 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,435 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Terex by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terex by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Terex Trading Down 0.1 %

TEX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.15. 637,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,489.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.