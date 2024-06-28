Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.85. 315,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average is $102.79. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

