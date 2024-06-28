Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.02. 1,211,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,088. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock valued at $166,397,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

