Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $36,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,433 shares of company stock worth $4,522,865 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 602,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,251. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

