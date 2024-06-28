Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,738. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $892.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

